Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Downgraded to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VWAGY stock opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.