Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research raised shares of Vonovia to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Vonovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Vonovia stock remained flat at $$60.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $58.89 and a 12 month high of $74.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.23.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

