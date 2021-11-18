Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €36.50 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wacker Neuson currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €28.90 ($34.00).

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock opened at €28.14 ($33.11) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €26.44 and a 200 day moving average of €25.54. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €15.12 ($17.79) and a fifty-two week high of €30.90 ($36.35). The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

