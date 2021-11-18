Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €36.50 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wacker Neuson currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €28.90 ($34.00).

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock opened at €28.14 ($33.11) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €26.44 and a 200 day moving average of €25.54. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €15.12 ($17.79) and a fifty-two week high of €30.90 ($36.35). The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Analyst Recommendations for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.