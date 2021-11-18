Walker & Dunlop Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,040 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,900% compared to the typical volume of 84 call options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WD. JMP Securities increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $147.45 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $76.18 and a 1-year high of $150.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

