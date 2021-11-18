Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,621 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

FRBK opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $205.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.33. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

