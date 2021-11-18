Walleye Capital LLC Sells 82,448 Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 81.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,448 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Athenex were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 43.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 18.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Athenex news, Director Jinn Wu acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 109,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,100 in the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

ATNX stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Athenex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

