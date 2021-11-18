Walleye Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 14,417 Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $103,015,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4,421.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,440 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,674,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,790,000 after purchasing an additional 833,921 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,677,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

NYSE:HPP opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

