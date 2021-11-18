Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Lessened by American National Bank

American National Bank decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,430 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,179 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.8% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.31 and a 200 day moving average of $143.21. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $56,424,257.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,239,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,578,826.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,988,124 shares of company stock worth $1,029,182,790 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

