Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,949 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $125,150,896.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,863,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,988,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,182,790. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $141.49. The company had a trading volume of 115,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average of $143.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

