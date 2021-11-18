Warp Finance (WARP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 66.9% higher against the dollar. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $8.72 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $520.09 or 0.00900324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011363 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

