Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $1.98

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $1.91. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 3,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $145.49 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Waterdrop by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth $726,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,288,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.