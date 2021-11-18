Waves Enterprise (WEST) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $816,513.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 18th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $15.45 million and approximately $816,513.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00070290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00093254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,011.39 or 0.07144606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,514.88 or 1.00657613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars.

