Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,171 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $157.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.52 and its 200 day moving average is $100.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $155.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 570,784 shares of company stock worth $69,503,731. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

