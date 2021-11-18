Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,171 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AMD stock opened at $157.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.52 and its 200 day moving average is $100.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $155.65.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 570,784 shares of company stock worth $69,503,731. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
