Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

NYSE KO opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $241.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,206 shares of company stock worth $3,686,645 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.