Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,213,000 after purchasing an additional 164,493 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,899,000 after buying an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,308,000 after buying an additional 24,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,476,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,204,547,000 after buying an additional 159,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $239.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $154.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.42. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $244.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

