Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 52,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 205,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 28,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

PAA stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.75 and a beta of 2.17.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

PAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

