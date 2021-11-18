Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

