Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases 42 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.3% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,505,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after purchasing an additional 544,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $633,065,000 after purchasing an additional 533,907 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $252.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $188.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.22 and its 200-day moving average is $238.83. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $257.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

