Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,791,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,993,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.