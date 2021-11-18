Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Buys 5,872 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 3.9% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $17,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 389.1% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 27,439 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $64.73. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,252. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.73. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $70.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.