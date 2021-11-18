Wedbush Lowers Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) to Neutral

Wedbush lowered shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Telos’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TLS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Telos from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.75.

TLS stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Telos has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telos will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 17,799 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $587,544.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 166,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,460.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,317,663.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 184,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,207 shares of company stock worth $11,340,919 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth $504,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth $1,662,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth $1,794,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth $5,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

