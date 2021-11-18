Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $161.58 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $280.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $439.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.46.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

