Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $67.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

