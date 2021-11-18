Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $288.09 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $211.40 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.82.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

