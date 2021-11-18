Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 276 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

BSV opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.06. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

