Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 524 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $144.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.28 and a fifty-two week high of $145.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.48.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

