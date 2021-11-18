Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Boralex (BLX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boralex (TSE: BLX):

11/15/2021 – Boralex was given a new C$56.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Boralex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.25 to C$51.00.

11/12/2021 – Boralex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Boralex was given a new C$41.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Boralex was given a new C$41.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Boralex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Boralex was given a new C$41.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Boralex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BLX stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$37.73. The company had a trading volume of 40,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.06. Boralex Inc. has a twelve month low of C$33.92 and a twelve month high of C$56.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 145.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.92.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

