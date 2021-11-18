Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 3rd

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years.

Shares of ERC opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $14.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

