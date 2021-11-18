Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 707,650 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 225.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.38% of Principal Financial Group worth $64,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 422,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after purchasing an additional 27,168 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,594,000 after purchasing an additional 140,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $71.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $72.93.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.58%.

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.