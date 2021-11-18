Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 773,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,812 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $63,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after buying an additional 1,144,655 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after buying an additional 412,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,833,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 513,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,015,000 after buying an additional 129,369 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

HLI opened at $116.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $119.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.02.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.