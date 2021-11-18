Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $67.86 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 524,289 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.58% of BorgWarner worth $67,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.18. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

