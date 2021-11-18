Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,361 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $60,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 3.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 9.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALE opened at $63.29 on Thursday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 85.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

