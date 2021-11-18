Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 80,928 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,240,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,928 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $69,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.38. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.