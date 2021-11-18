Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 97,352 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 496,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $66,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,104,000 after acquiring an additional 136,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,476,000 after acquiring an additional 943,379 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,571,000 after acquiring an additional 74,809 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,567,000 after acquiring an additional 207,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,465,000 after acquiring an additional 474,075 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR opened at $171.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $173.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.08.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.60%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

