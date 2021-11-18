Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WELL. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.21.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $86.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.65. Welltower has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.90, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

