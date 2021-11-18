Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Argus

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.85.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $3,301,350.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,263,140.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 989,933 shares of company stock worth $23,073,888. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 76.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,940,000 after buying an additional 3,759,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 61.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,423 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,016,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 130.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,045,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 112.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,728 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

