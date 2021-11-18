West Oak Capital LLC Takes Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 25.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 130.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $261,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,524.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,435. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $106.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.97. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.97. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

