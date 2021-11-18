Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 29,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,726. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Read More: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.