Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 29,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,726. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,781 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $14,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.