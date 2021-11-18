Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IGI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

IGI traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $21.83. 56,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,178. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 30.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

