Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IGI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
IGI traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $21.83. 56,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,178. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
