Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0218 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

