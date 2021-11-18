Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0218 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25.
About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
