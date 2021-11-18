Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a growth of 200.9% from the October 14th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of MHF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 41,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,572. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 66,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 353,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 131,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

