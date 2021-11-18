Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

