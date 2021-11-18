WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Director James E. Nevels Sells 3,050 Shares

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.00. 1,279,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average of $52.21.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in WestRock by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2,612.8% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 180,286 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

