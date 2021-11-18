WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the October 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $13.56 on Thursday. WH Group has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

