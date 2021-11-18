WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the October 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $13.56 on Thursday. WH Group has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96.
WH Group Company Profile
