Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) was downgraded by Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 196.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UP. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. Wheels Up Experience has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.