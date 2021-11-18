William Blair Comments on Oak Street Health, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Oak Street Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.82) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.83). William Blair also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Shares of OSH opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $34.97 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at $2,218,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 42.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 81,179 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $780,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $2,380,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 692,293 shares of company stock worth $31,216,015 in the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

