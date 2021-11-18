William Henry English Sells 20,500 Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director William Henry English sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total transaction of C$20,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,900.66.

William Henry English also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, William Henry English sold 19,300 shares of Gear Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$13,124.00.

TSE GXE opened at C$0.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.76. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$246.15 million and a P/E ratio of 5.72.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

