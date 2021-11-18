Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 10.85%.

OTCMKTS:WLMS traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.70. 500,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. Williams Industrial Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other Williams Industrial Services Group news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $188,201.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,361.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 30,270 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

