Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Trading Down 5.8%

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) shares dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.25 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.25 ($0.21). Approximately 25,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 55,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.23).

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18. The company has a market capitalization of £8.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55.

Windar Photonics Company Profile (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines. The company also provides WindTIMIZER for wind turbine's controller; and retrofit control system for wind turbines.

