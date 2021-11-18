WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Down 70.8% in October

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the October 14th total of 220,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRW opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.44. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $51.75 and a 12 month high of $64.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

